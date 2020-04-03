Log in
TSX turns negative as recession fears outweigh energy boost

04/03/2020 | 10:33am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index gave up early gains to trade lower on Friday, as fears of a deep recession fueled by the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed gains in energy stocks boosted by higher oil prices.

* Canada faces "a critical week" in fighting the coronavirus, a senior official said, as the death toll surged to 161 from 105 on Wednesday, while positive cases rose to 11,131 from 9,017.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.98 points, or 0.31%, at 13,056.86. The index had opened about 0.3% higher. * The main index is set to end the week 3% higher and mark its second straight week of gains.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4%, as oil prices continued to gain on rising hopes of a new global deal to cut global crude supply. [O/R]

* U.S. crude prices were up 7.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 12.2%. [O/R]

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower. The financials sector slipped 0.6% and the industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures eked out gains. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 43.00 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares in Crescent Point, which jumped 16.5%, followed by MEG Energy Corp , which rose 15.7%.

* Genworth MI Canada fell 9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Chemtrade Logistics, down 6.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point, Cenovus Energy and Baytex Energy Co.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week high and six new lows, with total volume of 69.16 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 3.90% 0.41 Delayed Quote.-79.41%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 1.19% 3.37 Delayed Quote.-74.62%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND -8.02% 4.36 Delayed Quote.-57.66%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 7.87% 1.36 Delayed Quote.-78.07%
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC. -8.73% 26.5 Delayed Quote.-49.00%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 8.57% 2.28 Delayed Quote.-71.58%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.67% 13008.69 Delayed Quote.-21.59%
