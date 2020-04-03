TSX turns negative as recession fears outweigh energy boost

* Canada faces "a critical week" in fighting the coronavirus, a senior official said, as the death toll surged to 161 from 105 on Wednesday, while positive cases rose to 11,131 from 9,017.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.98 points, or 0.31%, at 13,056.86. The index had opened about 0.3% higher. * The main index is set to end the week 3% higher and mark its second straight week of gains.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4%, as oil prices continued to gain on rising hopes of a new global deal to cut global crude supply. [O/R]

* U.S. crude prices were up 7.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 12.2%. [O/R]

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower. The financials sector slipped 0.6% and the industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures eked out gains. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 43.00 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares in Crescent Point, which jumped 16.5%, followed by MEG Energy Corp , which rose 15.7%.

* Genworth MI Canada fell 9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Chemtrade Logistics, down 6.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point, Cenovus Energy and Baytex Energy Co.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week high and six new lows, with total volume of 69.16 million shares.

