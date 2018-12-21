Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 04:39:16 pm
14182.93 PTS   +0.29%
04:30pTSX weakest since July; loonie hits 19-month low
RE
12/20TSX falls 0.86 percent
RE
12/19TSX falls 1.06 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX weakest since July; loonie hits 19-month low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 04:30pm CET
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

(Reuters) - Shares in Toronto's main stock index hovered around five-month lows on Friday, tracking a global sell-off and lower oil prices, while the Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low.

* At 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 0.10 points, or 6.98 percent, at 14,141.23.

* The Canadian economy expanded by 0.3 percent in October from September, supported by strength in manufacturing, finance and insurance.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by declines in the energy sector <.SPTTEN>, as oil prices fell to multi-month lows on Friday. [O/R]

* The Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low against its U.S. counterpart due to the fall in global equities and oil prices.

* The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners, fell 0.2 percent as gold prices wobbled against a steady dollar.

* On the TSX, 104 issues were higher, while 136 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 159.15 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Bombardier Inc, which jumped 4.1 percent after the company received additional orders for its Francilien trains, in a deal valued at about $378 million dollars.

* Maxar Technologies Ltd fell 7.1 percent, the most on the TSX, while Husky Energy Inc , down 3.4 percent, was the second biggest decliner.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 25 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and 102 new lows, with total volume of 176.72 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER, INC. 5.36% 2.065 Delayed Quote.-35.31%
ENBRIDGE INC 1.38% 42.47 Delayed Quote.-14.79%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -2.24% 13.97 Delayed Quote.-19.61%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -1.49% 19.21 Delayed Quote.-25.55%
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD -5.12% 14.68 Delayed Quote.-79.93%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 14201.68 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:30pTSX weakest since July; loonie hits 19-month low
RE
12/20TSX falls 0.86 percent
RE
12/19TSX falls 1.06 percent
RE
12/18TSX rises 0.38 percent
RE
12/17TSX falls 1.59 percent
RE
12/17Randgold Resources Ld Scheme of arrangement -3-
DJ
12/17Randgold Resources Ld Scheme of arrangement
DJ
12/14TSX declines as energy weighs
RE
12/13TSX falls 0.22 percent, financials weigh
RE
12/12TSX jumps 0.79 percent, led by energy shares
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:20pBLACKBERRY : beat analysts estimates
AQ
04:20pSTARS : IIROC Trading Halt - TSGI
AQ
03:29pALAMOS GOLD : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
03:28pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Receives Recognition for Corporate Excellence
AQ
03:02pTD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for ..
AQ
03:02pTD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions ..
AQ
03:00pBOMBARDIER : to supply 47 additional Francilien trains to Île-de-France Mobilité..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
BOMBARDIER, INC. 2.065 Delayed Quote.5.36%
STARS GROUP INC 21.77 Delayed Quote.4.51%
PAREX RESOURCES INC 15.36 Delayed Quote.4.07%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 66.85 Delayed Quote.3.55%
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. 14.14 Delayed Quote.3.14%
PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD 5.93 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
BLACKBERRY LTD 9.91 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
MEG ENERGY CORP 7.52 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.58 End-of-day quote.-4.09%
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 14.65 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.