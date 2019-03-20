Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/20 05:01:00 pm
16167.56 PTS   -0.13%
Toronto Stock Exchange falls  0.13 percent
RE
10:21aTSX falls as investors await U.S. Fed decision
RE
03/19TSX gains on energy boost; investors await federal budget
RE
Toronto Stock Exchange falls  0.13 percent

03/20/2019 | 05:04pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 20.54 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,167.56.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 20.54 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,167.56.

* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, up 11.8 percent, Crescent Point Energy Corp, up 9.5 percent, and MEG Energy Corp, higher by 9.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were BRP Inc, down 3.7 percent, Bausch Health Companies Inc, down 3.7 percent, and TFI International Inc, lower by 3.6 percent.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 114 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 261.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Manulife Financial Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.10 points, or 2.0 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.15 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.85 percent, or $1.09, to $60.12 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.02 percent, or $0.69, to $68.3 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.9 percent for the year.

