S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/13 04:20:01 pm
16149.97 PTS   +0.08%
10:22aHealthcare, energy shares drive gains on TSX
RE
08:07aThe Mining Merger Wave That Never Came
DJ
03/12Toronto Stock Exchange rises  0.19 percent
RE
Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.08 percent

03/13/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 13.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,149.97.

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 13.0 percent, Badger Daylighting Ltd, up 7.1 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, higher by 6.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc, down 6.6 percent, B2Gold Corp, down 5.5 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 270.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.18 points, or 1.4 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.08 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.58 percent, or $1.47, to $58.34 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.47 percent, or $0.98, to $67.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.

Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
AURORA CANNABIS INC 12.02 Delayed Quote.12.97%
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD 39.98 Delayed Quote.7.10%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 3.29 Delayed Quote.6.47%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 47.7 Delayed Quote.4.81%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 4.07 Delayed Quote.4.63%
FIRSTSERVICE CORP 111.85 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
CANFOR CORPORATION 14.72 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
ALACER GOLD CORP 3.72 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
B2GOLD CORPORATION 3.93 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
SSR MINING INC 18.24 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
