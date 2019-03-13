Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.08 percent

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 13.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,149.97.

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 13.0 percent, Badger Daylighting Ltd, up 7.1 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, higher by 6.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc, down 6.6 percent, B2Gold Corp, down 5.5 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 270.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.18 points, or 1.4 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.08 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.58 percent, or $1.47, to $58.34 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.47 percent, or $0.98, to $67.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.