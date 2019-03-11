Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/11 04:56:05 pm
16106.24 PTS   +0.69%
Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.69 percent
RE
TSX rebounds from three-week low as energy, material stocks gain
RE
TSX falls 0.38 percent
RE
Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.69 percent

03/11/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 110.03 points, or 0.69 percent, to 16,106.24.

* Leading the index were Interfor Corp, up 7.3 percent, Shopify Inc, up 5.5 percent, and Canfor Corp, higher by 5.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Endeavour Mining Corp, down 7.0 percent, Iamgold Corp, down 4.3 percent, and Computer Modelling Group Ltd, lower by 4.1 percent.

* On the TSX 169 issues rose and 66 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 250.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Barrick Gold Corp and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.78 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.44 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.25 percent, or $0.7, to $56.77 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.29 percent, or $0.85, to $66.59 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.5 percent for the year.

