Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.69 percent

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 110.03 points, or 0.69 percent, to 16,106.24.

* Leading the index were Interfor Corp, up 7.3 percent, Shopify Inc, up 5.5 percent, and Canfor Corp, higher by 5.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Endeavour Mining Corp, down 7.0 percent, Iamgold Corp, down 4.3 percent, and Computer Modelling Group Ltd, lower by 4.1 percent.

* On the TSX 169 issues rose and 66 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 250.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Barrick Gold Corp and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.78 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.44 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.25 percent, or $0.7, to $56.77 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.29 percent, or $0.85, to $66.59 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12.5 percent for the year.