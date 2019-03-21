Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/21 04:54:02 pm
16244.59 PTS   +0.48%
Toronto Stock Exchange's rises 0.48 percent to 16,244.59
RE
10:36aTSX ticks higher after positive domestic economic data
RE
03/20Toronto Stock Exchange falls  0.13 percent
RE
Toronto Stock Exchange's rises 0.48 percent to 16,244.59

03/21/2019 | 05:08pm EDT
A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 77.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,244.59.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 77.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,244.59.

* Leading the index were Boyd Group Income Fund, up 9.2 percent, BRP Inc, up 7 percent, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 6.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Martinrea International Inc, down 3.3 percent, Semafo Inc, down 3.0 percent, and Cronos Group Inc, lower by 2.9 percent.

* On the TSX 180 issues rose and 58 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 254.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.90 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.69 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.6 percent, or $0.36, to $59.87 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.2 percent, or $0.82, to $67.68 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 13.4 percent for the year.

