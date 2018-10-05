TT Electronics : reveals ultra-slim resistive heaters in standard or custom configurations

Choice of power ratings and sizes in sub-2mm profile ensure ease of use, efficiency, precision

Woking, UK, October 4, 2018 - TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, has introduced the WSHR family of ultra-low-profile resistive heaters to provide compact, dynamic heating and temperature control for applications such as enclosure heating, chemical or food processing, sealing, printing, and medical humidifiers.

Less than 2mm thick, and weighing as little as 6.5 grams, WSHR thick-film on steel heaters save the space consumed by conventional alternatives comprising bulky wirewound or PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) components. The family comprises six sizes from 32mm x 28mm up to 152mm x 102mm, with power ratings from 144W at 120V to 1.2kW at 240V. Their planar design ensures uniform temperature distribution across the surface area, enabling a single unit to replace multiple conventional elements.

With a wide operating temperature range, reaching up to 400°C, the heaters provide flexibility with precision. In addition, their low thermal mass ensures a fast time constant to enable fast-acting, accurate dynamic temperature control with minimal energy wastage.

A central mounting hole permits easy fixing to a heatsink surface, using a single M2 to M5 bolt depending on heater size. Guidance on tightening torque is provided, to help maximise the contact area for optimum heat transfer. Three choices of electrical terminals give designers the option to connect directly to exposed solder pads or via pre-attached flying leads or push-on connectors.

In addition to the standard sizes, TT Electronics can also provide custom dimensions and shapes to special order. Additional options include non-standard thermal profiles, custom voltage or power ratings, or integrated temperature regulation and measurement. WSHR heaters are RoHS compliant, non-flammable, and feature 2.5kV safety isolation.