Be the Change: Nurturing Growth Amidst Disruption

02/19/2019 | 07:21am EST

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, has released the latest edition of its executive journal focused on new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action from industry innovators.

Whether you're a hyper-growth start-up or a long-standing company with roots going back centuries, learn how to address customer transformation in this month's issue of the Customer Strategist Journal.

Article topics include:

Rather than seeing disruption as negative, innovative companies are making it work for their business as an opportunity to drive change. Firms are taking practical steps to prioritize initiatives that have positive impact on customers and growth. This issue is full of stories of disruption and transformation, with successful strategies and tactics for addressing these changes as well as insights found in their associated outcomes.

"This year we need to stop talking about the inevitability of disruption and start managing through the actual transformation. At TTEC, we're doing that every day, working with clients to navigate the challenges of disruption," said Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital. "From technology innovation and automation opportunities, to analytics and channel strategy, we are guiding top companies down the road to digital transformation."

Each quarter, TTEC publishes its latest thinking in its executive journal, Customer Strategist. It features new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action.

About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

+1.303.397.8641

Media Contact

Olivia Griner

+1.303.397.8999

Address

9197 South Peoria Street

Englewood, CO 80112

Contact

ttec.com

+1.800.835.3832

 

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-the-change-nurturing-growth-amidst-disruption-300796015.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
