TTEC HOLDINGS INC

(TTEC)
TTEC : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

07/19/2019 | 07:46am EDT

DENVER, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced details pertaining to the release of its second quarter 2019 financial results and related conference call and webcast.

TTEC will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

About TTEC 
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact

Media Contact 

Address 

Contact

Paul Millert

Olivia Griner

9197 South Peoria Street

ttec.com

+1.303.397.8641

+1.303.397.8999

Englewood, CO 80112 

+1.800.835.3832

 

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-webcast-of-investor-conference-call-300887830.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
