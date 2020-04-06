TTEC : T-NOW, a New Offering from TTEC, Provides COVID-19 Business and Government Continuity and Resiliency Solutions for CX Leaders

DENVER, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands has today announced the availability of T-NOW, an enhanced suite of customer service and technology solutions that makes CX continuity possible in days—not weeks.

As the world has responded to government mandates and people have transitioned to being confined to their homes, there has been a massive effort to rapidly add capacity to global customer experience programs. Organizations are reinventing their business models to seamlessly and continuously engage with their customers on the digital channels necessary for survival. In this new world, at-home solutions at scale will be a required element for all business operations going forward.

TTEC has enhanced its best-in-class Humanify@home solution to provide organizations with everything it takes to stand up virtual, cloud-based, omnichannel contact centers in a matter of days, including the people, process, and technology. These solutions include:

AddNOW: Deploys immediately-available, highly-scalable and extensible at-home technology, and customer service associate solutions to support companies and their customers' needs, ensuring business continuity.

MessageNOW: Improves utilization, capacity, and optimizes interactions by rapidly deploying AI-enabled conversational messaging channels (e.g., in-app chat, SMS, web-based chat, social) allowing customer service associates to quadruple the number of customers they can handle concurrently.

AutomateNOW: Increases workforce productivity by automating customer interactions using IVA's (intelligent virtual assistants) and business processes using RDA (robotic desktop automation) and RPA (robotic process automation).

ManageNOW: TTEC's technology solution for contact center as a service ("CCaaS") which includes our Humanify cloud platform in addition to the design, implementation and ongoing managed services of the technology for both captive and outsourced customer service associates.

"In the last three weeks, we have partnered with our customers to migrate over 31K of our employees to a secure, work-from-home environment. In addition, we have technically-enabled over 43K of our customers' employees to be able to work using at-home technology. This massive effort was only possible because of our state-of-the-art Humanify@home platform which we have continuously innovated over the last 12 years, enabling our clients to rapidly move at home with confidence," said Ken Tuchman, TTEC's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Currently, TTEC has thousands of open positions for immediate hires of Humanify@home associates.

A global contact center leader from a Fortune 100 healthcare company recently said: "It is not often in IT that we are able to directly influence and protect people's lives. Each at-home workstation represents a person whose life is safer and who is able to have continuing income during this crisis because of the work we did. Thank you for helping us to protect and serve our people and enabling us to serve our patients."

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based, and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, http://www.ttec.com/coronavirus

