TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG

(TTO)
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/15/2019 | 12:00pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.11.2019 / 17:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Street: Theresienhöhe 28
Postal code: 80339
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900FKCD84R5KOC106

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AR Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 67.08 % 0 % 67.08 % 21075000
Previous notification 67.08 % 0 % 67.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007501009 0 14137595 0 % 67.08 %
Total 14137595 67.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
GR Capital GmbH % % %
AR Holding GmbH 64.61 % % 64.61 %
--- --- --- ---
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
Rhein-Main Finanz- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts % % %
Rhein-Main Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Nov 2019


15.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

914413  15.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
