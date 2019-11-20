DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL and Rockstone Real Estate Group launched investment platform 'StoneCap Partners'

20.11.2019 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 20.11.2019



TTL and Rockstone Real Estate Group launched investment platform

"StoneCap Partners"

Investment focus: Value-add properties and project developments

Project volumes: EUR 20 million - EUR 200 million

Vincent Wege takes over the management of the investment team as Managing Director



STONE Capital Partners GmbH ("StoneCap Partners"), joint investment platform of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) and Rockstone Real Estate Group, is the new player in the German commercial real estate market. It participates in value-add properties, real estate project developments and privately held real estate companies in Germany.

"With Rockstone Group, we have found a strong partner with whom we can jointly invest in real estate, develop it and sell it again when its value has increased. Our goal is to build a leading investment platform for commercial real estate in Germany," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

The managing director of the investment division of StoneCap Partners is Vincent Wege, who has many years of experience in the real estate industry. During his previous activities at the investment company Benson Elliot in London and BNS Real Estate Capital in Hamburg, Wege accompanied a transaction volume of over EUR 750 million. Thomas Grimm, CFO of TTL, will take over the commercial management.

TTL and the Rockstone Group jointly invest in real estate projects, with a focus on privately held real estate companies and direct investments in real estate. The investment platform provides both equity and mezzanine financing for this purpose and thus provides the interface between capital and real estate markets. The planned project volumes are between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million with an investment period of 18 to 36 months. The mezzanine capital will be generated by Stone Capital Finance Partners GmbH & Co. KG, another joint venture company founded by TTL and the Rockstone Group.

The Rockstone Real Estate Group has a strong track record and an experienced management team. "The know-how of both companies complements each other perfectly and contributes to the development of the platform. We now have a strong management team and together with the Rockstone Group we want to implement interesting and profitable projects as quickly as possible," explains TTL CEO Theo Reichert.

Up-to-date information about STONE Capital Partners GmbH can be found at www.stonecapp.com



