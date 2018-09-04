Log in
TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG (TTO)
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/04/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.09.2018 / 18:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Ulrich Höller,
Date of birth: 09 Jan 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
HVC Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.96 % 0 % 3.96 % 21075000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBWM4 0 834000 0 % 3.96 %
Total 834000 3.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ulrich Höller % % %
HVC Beteiligungs GmbH 3.96 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


04.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720601  04.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Theo Reichert Chairman-Management Board
Klaus Kirchberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Grimm Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Member-Supervisory Board
Daniel Schütze Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
