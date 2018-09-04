TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/04/2018 | 06:10pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.09.2018 / 18:06
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Mr Ulrich Höller, Date of birth: 09 Jan 1966
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
HVC Beteiligungs GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Aug 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
3.96 %
0 %
3.96 %
21075000
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBWM4
0
834000
0 %
3.96 %
Total
834000
3.96 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ulrich Höller
%
%
%
HVC Beteiligungs GmbH
3.96 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
