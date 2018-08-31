DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.08.2018 / 11:46

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 21075000



