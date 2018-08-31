TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/31/2018 | 11:50am CEST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.08.2018 / 11:46
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.08.2018
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
21075000
