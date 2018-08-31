Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG    TTO   DE0007501009

TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG (TTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:50am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 11:46
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
21075000


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719501  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUND
11:50aTTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
08/13TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
05/28TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/28TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/28TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/28TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/17TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/11TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/11TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/08TTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
More news
Chart TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG
Duration : Period :
TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Theo Reichert Chairman-Management Board
Klaus Kirchberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Grimm Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Member-Supervisory Board
Daniel Schütze Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG48.44%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.73%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.27%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.56%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.32%26 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.