TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL Group increases pace of growth



02.04.2019 / 09:00

München, 02.04.2019



TTL Group increases pace of growth

GEG German Estate Group increases target volume for acquisitions for 2019 to EUR 900 million following the acquisition of the Bürohaus Berlin Alexanderplatz

TTL Real Estate GmbH receives from GEGs annual result 2018 a 51 % higher dividend than in the year before

TTL supports stock dividend of DIC Asset AG



TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) benefits from the sustained strong growth of its portfolio companies in the first quarter of 2019.

The GEG German Estate Group (GEG), in which TTL holds a significant stake via TTL Real Estate GmbH, has highly exceeded its acquisition volume forecast for Q1 2019 with the acquisition of the Berliner Pressehaus. The property on Alexanderplatz has a total investment volume of EUR 365 million and comprises the historic Pressehochhaus as well as a planned new building. Together with the acquisition of two properties in Düsseldorf and Mainz for a total of EUR 140 million in February, GEG has already made 65 percent of the investments originally planned for the current year. The company has therefore increased its target volume for acquisitions for 2019 from EUR 750 million to EUR 900 million.

TTL AG benefits from the successful business development of GEG through distribution of profits to its subsidiary TTL Real Estate GmbH. For the financial year 2018, the GEG profit distribution amounted to EUR 11.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.9 million), which is paid at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 51 percent compared to the previous year.

DIC Asset AG, in which TTL AG holds a stake via Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Group, has also announced strong growth projects for the current financial year. The high cash inflows from the sale of its stake in TLG Immobilien AG amounting to EUR 376 million will also be used for this purpose.

As in the previous year, DIC Asset AG offered its shareholders a share dividend. Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG, explains: "In view of their high FFO (Funds from Operations) forecast for 2019 of EUR 70 to 72 million, we consider the stock dividend offer to be extremely attractive. We will therefore support the Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Group's plan to subscribe to the shares."

Up-to-date information on the GEG German Estate Group can be found at https://www.geg.de/en/press.html and on DIC Asset AG at https://www.dic-asset.de/engl/news/index.php.



