TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz : reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019
12-Aug-2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 12 August 2019
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019
- Consolidated half-year result 2019 at EUR 2.2 million around 50 percent above previous year's level
- Total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 - 4.5 million expected for 2019
- Dividend forecast for 2019 confirmed
In the first half of 2019, which was marked by the sale of the shares in the GEG German Estate Group, TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009) ("TTL AG") achieved a consolidated net profit of EUR 2.2 million, around 50% better than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.5 million). TTL AG will publish the complete report on the first half of the year on August 13, 2019.
Following the sale of the GEG German Estate Group, the focus in the second half of 2019 will be on building up a broadly diversified investment portfolio of both privately held and listed companies. The expansion of the investment portfolio is to be financed from the substantial liquid funds available to the company.
Therefore the company is adjusting its outlook for the 2019 financial year and expects a total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 to 4.5 million (previous forecast: more than EUR 6 million). The dividend forecast of 20 to 25 cents per share for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged.
Notifying person
Theo Reichert
CEO
Phone: +49 89 381611-0
E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de
Media and Investor Relations contact
Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de
12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|
|Theresienhöhe 28
|
|80339 München
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-mail:
|ir@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|856109
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
856109 12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST