TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz : reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019

0
08/12/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019

12-Aug-2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 12 August 2019

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019

  • Consolidated half-year result 2019 at EUR 2.2 million around 50 percent above previous year's level
  • Total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 - 4.5 million expected for 2019
  • Dividend forecast for 2019 confirmed


In the first half of 2019, which was marked by the sale of the shares in the GEG German Estate Group, TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009) ("TTL AG") achieved a consolidated net profit of EUR 2.2 million, around 50% better than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.5 million). TTL AG will publish the complete report on the first half of the year on August 13, 2019.

Following the sale of the GEG German Estate Group, the focus in the second half of 2019 will be on building up a broadly diversified investment portfolio of both privately held and listed companies. The expansion of the investment portfolio is to be financed from the substantial liquid funds available to the company.

Therefore the company is adjusting its outlook for the 2019 financial year and expects a total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 to 4.5 million (previous forecast: more than EUR 6 million). The dividend forecast of 20 to 25 cents per share for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged.

Notifying person

Theo Reichert
CEO
Phone: +49 89 381611-0
E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de

Media and Investor Relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de

12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856109

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

856109  12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,60 M
EBIT 2019 -1,10 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
EV / Sales2019 165x
EV / Sales2020 161x
Capitalization 56,5 M
Chart TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG
Duration : Period :
TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,10  €
Last Close Price 2,68  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theo Reichert Chairman-Management Board
Klaus Kirchberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Grimm Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Member-Supervisory Board
Daniel Schütze Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG-14.65%63
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.81%41 382
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.97%35 204
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.41%31 905
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.49%27 307
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.83%26 400
