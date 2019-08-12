TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz : reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019



Munich, 12 August 2019



Consolidated half-year result 2019 at EUR 2.2 million around 50 percent above previous year's level

Total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 - 4.5 million expected for 2019

Dividend forecast for 2019 confirmed



In the first half of 2019, which was marked by the sale of the shares in the GEG German Estate Group, TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009) ("TTL AG") achieved a consolidated net profit of EUR 2.2 million, around 50% better than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.5 million). TTL AG will publish the complete report on the first half of the year on August 13, 2019.

Following the sale of the GEG German Estate Group, the focus in the second half of 2019 will be on building up a broadly diversified investment portfolio of both privately held and listed companies. The expansion of the investment portfolio is to be financed from the substantial liquid funds available to the company.

Therefore the company is adjusting its outlook for the 2019 financial year and expects a total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 to 4.5 million (previous forecast: more than EUR 6 million). The dividend forecast of 20 to 25 cents per share for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged.



