TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TTL AG approves tax-free special dividend of Euro 0.12 per share

0
09/26/2019 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TTL AG approves tax-free special dividend of Euro 0.12 per share

26.09.2019 / 12:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 26.09.2019
 

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TTL AG approves tax-free special dividend of Euro 0.12 per share

  • Dividend yield for 2018 of 8 percent in total
  • Management Board presents investment strategy
  • Asset management platform launches on 7 October 2019
  • General Meeting adopts proposed resolution with large majority

The Extraordinary General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) resolved on 26 September 2019 to distribute a tax-free special dividend of Euro 0.12 per share. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 4.4 percent, based on the closing price of the TTL share on August 16, 2019, which is the day of the invitation to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. Thus, the holding company, which focuses on the commercial real estate market, lets its shareholders participate in the successful sale of the GEG German Estate Group in June of this year.

Together with the dividend of Euro 0.12 already paid in May, this results in a total dividend yield of 8 percent based on the closing price of the TTL share on December 28, 2018.


Broad investment approach with focus on cash flow generation

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, TTL presented its future investment strategy. "We want to broaden TTL AG's investment portfolio. Therefore, we are investing both in listed high-dividend real estate companies and in privately held real estate companies. We are also planning direct investments in real estate and real estate projects. We have laid the foundations for this over the past few months, important steps have been taken and initial investments have already been made," explains Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.

The TTL Group increased its stake in DIC Asset AG by acquiring one million DIC shares in August and September of this year. In addition, TTL has already invested in another listed commercial real estate company, which is characterized by an attractive dividend yield and a currently still high NAV (Net Asset Value) discount. This investment is below the 3 percent reporting threshold.

TTL will implement its investments in privately held real estate companies and direct real estate investments via its asset management platform newly established with the Rockstone Real Estate Group. This will also provide part of the financing in the form of mezzanine capital. The investment focus is on value add and development projects in the commercial real estate market in Germany. The asset management platform is to be launched at Expo Real on 7 October 2019.


Shareholders adopt proposed resolution with a large majority

With a presence of 67.99 % the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Munich voted with more than 99.99 % in favor of the proposed resolution.

This resolution resulted in the distribution of a special dividend of Euro 0.12 per share. The original profit appropriation resolution of 10 May 2019 was amended accordingly.

All relevant documents relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG on September 26, 2019 are available on the company's website at https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.html.


Media and investor relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-21
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de


26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880653

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880653  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,60 M
EBIT 2019 -1,10 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 175x
EV / Sales2020 172x
Capitalization 62,8 M
Chart TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG
Duration : Period :
TTL Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,10  €
Last Close Price 2,98  €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theo Reichert Chairman-Management Board
Klaus Kirchberger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Grimm Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Schütze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG-4.49%69
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.26%41 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.84%34 524
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.14%28 294
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD26.70%27 378
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.60%26 877
