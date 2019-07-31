Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  TTS Group ASA    TTS   NO0003049405

TTS GROUP ASA

(TTS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 07/31 10:25:04 am
6.96 NOK   -0.29%
01:45pTTS : Change of company name to Nekkar ASA
PU
01:45pTTS : Closing of the TTS - MacGregor transaction completed
PU
01:35pTTS GROUP ASA : Change of company name to Nekkar ASA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TTS : Closing of the TTS - MacGregor transaction completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

TTS Group ASA ('TTS') announced on 8 February 2018 that the company had entered into an asset sale agreement with MacGregor, a subsidiary of Cargotec Oyj listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland, and confirmed 15 July 2019 that all closing conditions were met.

In accordance with the transaction agreement, completion of the transaction took place today based on preliminary figures. Following completion, all bank debt and overdraft facilities were settled, and notice re conversion and redemption of remaining outstanding of the company's convertible bond (MNOK 86) was issued and delivered to the Bond Trustee (Nordic Trustee AS) (enclosed as appendix to this notice).

Based on preliminary figures the transaction is, net of expenses, estimated to NOK 6.8 per share on an undiluted basis and NOK 5.7 per share on a fully diluted basis. As of 31.07.19 net cash (excl. convertible bond) in TTS Group ASA was MNOK 520, and MNOK 740 on consolidated level. Final settlement of the purchase price will be based on financials as of 31.07.19 according to timeline and procedures provided in the transaction agreement. These are expected to be finalized within second half of 2019.

TTS will financially record the transaction in its 3Q report.

The Board of Directors will address the earlier announced dividend payment during Q3.

Download appendix

Disclaimer

TTS Group ASA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TTS GROUP ASA
01:45pTTS : Closing of the TTS - MacGregor transaction completed
PU
01:45pTTS : Change of company name to Nekkar ASA
PU
01:35pTTS GROUP ASA : Change of company name to Nekkar ASA
AQ
01:30pTTS GROUP ASA : Closing of the TTS - MacGregor transaction completed
AQ
07/19TTS GROUP ASA : - MNOK 135 Roro equipment contracts
AQ
07/18TTS GROUP ASA : MNOK 135 Roro equipment contracts
AQ
07/16TTS GROUP ASA : - Closing conditions fulfilled closing of the TTS MacGregor tran..
AQ
07/15TTS : Closing conditions fulfilled - closing of the TTS - MacGregor transaction ..
PU
07/15TTS GROUP ASA : Closing conditions fulfilled - closing of the TTS - MacGregor tr..
AQ
06/28TTS GROUP ASA : - Annual General Meeting held
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 615 M
Chart TTS GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
TTS Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TTS GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,98  NOK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toril Eidesvik Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Leiv Kallestad Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bakelaar Head-Information Technology & Quality Management
Marianne Sandal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTS GROUP ASA8.72%70
KONE24.74%29 979
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG17.05%24 312
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.27.08%7 062
ZARDOYA OTIS0.40%3 269
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD21.65%2 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group