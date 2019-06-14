TTS : Extension of bank funding agreed

TTS Group ASA has now agreed with its banks (Nordea and DNB) that the company's bank facilities, which expires on 1 July 2019, will be extended with four months, i.e. until 1 November 2019, contingent upon approval of the proposed four month extension of the company's convertible bond loan. The extension is based on the same covenants as agreed in the previous agreement, and in accordance with information provided in notes to the company's latest annual report.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 31 May 2019 with summons to bondholder meeting regarding extension of the company's convertible bond loan.

