TTS GROUP ASA    TTS   NO0003049405

TTS GROUP ASA

(TTS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 06/14 10:25:05 am
6.34 NOK   +2.59%
10:59aTTS : Extension of bank funding agreed
PU
10:15aTTS GROUP ASA : Extension of bank funding agreed
AQ
06/07TTS GROUP ASA : - Notice of Annual General meeting 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TTS : Extension of bank funding agreed

0
06/14/2019 | 10:59am EDT

TTS Group ASA has now agreed with its banks (Nordea and DNB) that the company's bank facilities, which expires on 1 July 2019, will be extended with four months, i.e. until 1 November 2019, contingent upon approval of the proposed four month extension of the company's convertible bond loan. The extension is based on the same covenants as agreed in the previous agreement, and in accordance with information provided in notes to the company's latest annual report.
Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 31 May 2019 with summons to bondholder meeting regarding extension of the company's convertible bond loan.

Disclaimer

TTS Group ASA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 14:58:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toril Eidesvik Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Leiv Kallestad Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bakelaar Head-Information Technology & Quality Management
Marianne Sandal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTS GROUP ASA-3.74%60
KONE21.28%25 038
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG11.86%22 460
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.19.79%6 204
ZARDOYA OTIS9.98%3 576
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD5.29%2 249
