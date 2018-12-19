TTS : Signs new contracts worth MNOK 82

TTS Group ASA has been awarded two new contracts for ships equipment with a total value of approximately MNOK 82, including an innovative new 'Walk- to-Work' motion compensated gangway.

The first contract is signed with Cemre shipyard in Turkey for an equipment package for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs newbuild Service Operations Vessel (SOV). The package consists of a TTS Colibri™ crane, a motion compensated 'Walk-to-Work' ganqway TTS Horizon™ and a Phoenix remote operator environment.

The second contract is signed with a European shipyard for delivery of two gantry cranes.

The equipment package are expected to be delivered within March 2020, while the gantry cranes are scheduled for installation in Q1 and Q2 2020.