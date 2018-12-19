Log in
TTS GROUP ASA (TTS)
TTS : Signs new contracts worth MNOK 82

12/19/2018 | 09:25am CET

TTS Group ASA has been awarded two new contracts for ships equipment with a total value of approximately MNOK 82, including an innovative new 'Walk- to-Work' motion compensated gangway.

The first contract is signed with Cemre shipyard in Turkey for an equipment package for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs newbuild Service Operations Vessel (SOV). The package consists of a TTS Colibri™ crane, a motion compensated 'Walk-to-Work' ganqway TTS Horizon™ and a Phoenix remote operator environment.

The second contract is signed with a European shipyard for delivery of two gantry cranes.

The equipment package are expected to be delivered within March 2020, while the gantry cranes are scheduled for installation in Q1 and Q2 2020.

TTS Group ASA published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:24:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toril Eidesvik Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Leiv Kallestad Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bakelaar Head-Information Technology & Quality Management
Marianne Sandal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TTS GROUP ASA50.00%63
KONE OYJ-6.10%21 642
360 SECU0.00%21 137
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-13.51%20 508
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-13.74%6 084
ZARDOYA OTIS-31.85%3 330
