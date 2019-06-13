Log in
TUBACEX SA    TUB   ES0132945017

TUBACEX SA

(TUB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tubacex : China raises anti-dumping duties on some U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes

0
06/13/2019 | 10:42pm EDT
An employee works at the Maanshan steel and iron factory in Hefei

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.

The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to the steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9% and 147.8% on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Tariffs on U.S. steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101%, while those on all other U.S. companies are 147.8%, the ministry said.

The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9%, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8%.

China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, had imposed 13-14.1% tariffs on companies in the United States and the EU in 2014 which expired on May 10, 2019.

The decision to extend the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Hallie Gu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TUBACEX SA 0.18% 2.825 End-of-day quote.13.00%
VALLOUREC 2.63% 2.304 Real-time Quote.41.74%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 644 M
EBIT 2019 28,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 230 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 20,91
P/E ratio 2020 10,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 367 M
Chart TUBACEX SA
Duration : Period :
Tubacex SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUBACEX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesús Esmorís Esmorís Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Álvaro Videgain Muro Chairman
Guillermo Ruiz-Longarte Corporate Director-Financial
Juan Antonio Garteizgogeascoa Iguain Vice Chairman
Consuelo Crespo Bofill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUBACEX SA13.00%397
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.73%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-19.56%15 198
NUCOR-1.31%15 172
