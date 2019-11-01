Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tucows Inc.    TCX

TUCOWS INC.

(TCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tucows' Ting Fiber to Expand Colorado Presence With Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:15am EDT

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cedar Holdings Group through Tucows subsidiary, Ting Fiber, Inc.

Cedar Holdings Group is a telecommunications provider serving multiple markets in the Western Slope of Colorado and northwestern New Mexico. Cedar has focused the last several years on building fiber to enterprise, anchor institution, and residential customers.

Tucows will pay $9 million in cash and $2 million in restricted stock upon closing. There are additional contingent payments of up to $4 million in total that are subject to meeting specific benchmarks, and that would be paid at 24 and 36 months from closing. The cash component of the purchase price will be funded through Tucows’ existing credit facility.

The acquisition of Cedar adds approximately 1,400 customers and 6,400 addresses passed by fiber to the Ting Internet footprint. Cedar’s high-quality customer base, multi-market fiber footprint and potential for expedited FTTH expansion to existing markets make it an attractive investment and complementary operation for Ting.

Jeff Fink, co-founder of Cedar commented, “We’ve spent almost 20 years helping our loyal local customers connect with the world in innovative ways. We are excited that we’ve found a partner in Ting that shares our passion for delivering an outstanding customer experience, and has the resources to expand 21st century fiber infrastructure to the communities in which we live and serve.”

“This acquisition makes perfect sense for our business and our shareholders,” added Elliot Noss, Tucows’ CEO. “Cedar’s customers get a customer-focused provider that will invest in expanding its footprint. Ting gets an excellent business with a deeply experienced team, high-quality enterprise customer base, and the potential for rapid expansion from the existing footprint. Our shareholders get the benefit of the instant addition of serviceable addresses; more scale on the overall Ting business; and the opportunity to leverage some of our existing resources in the region.”

The Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA contribution from this transaction will be immaterial to Tucows’ 2019 results. The Company expects to provide additional information on the ongoing contribution and expected synergies as part of its 2020 guidance update in February, 2020.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2019.

About Cedar Holdings Group

Cedar Holdings Group is a telecommunications provider serving multiple markets in the Western Slope of Colorado and northwestern New Mexico. Since its inception in 2000, Cedar has focused on delivering next-generation technology solutions in its markets, which includes building fiber to enterprise, anchor institution, and residential customers.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides crazy fast fiber Internet in select US towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the open Internet. More than that, Ting is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) manage a combined 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (http://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Ascio, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUCOWS INC.
07:15aTucows' Ting Fiber to Expand Colorado Presence With Acquisition of Cedar Hold..
GL
10/24TUCOWS ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR Q3 2019 : Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ..
GL
09/26Toronto Stock Exchange Introduces the TSX30
AQ
09/17TUCOWS USA : Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Rolesville, NC
PU
09/10TUCOWS INC /PA/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08TUCOWS INC /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/08TUCOWS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07TUCOWS USA : INC /PA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019
GL
07/24TUCOWS ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR Q2 2019 : Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 342 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 592 M
Chart TUCOWS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tucows Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUCOWS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 55,54  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elliot Noss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Karp Co-Chairman
Rawleigh H. Ralls Co-Chairman
Davinder Singh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Hanno Liem Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUCOWS INC.-7.53%592
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.91%388 736
NETFLIX7.38%125 958
NASPERS LIMITED-23.37%62 294
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.14%25 865
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP4.69%22 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group