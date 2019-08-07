Log in
TUCOWS INC. (USA)

(TCX)
Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019

08/07/2019

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

   
Summary Financial Results
(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)
   
 3 Months Ended June 306 Months Ended June 30
2019
(Unaudited)		2018
(Unaudited)		% Change2019
(Unaudited)		2018
(Unaudited)		% Change
Net revenue84,11781,0874%163,070176,882-8%
Net income2,6163,608-28%5,4157,352-26%
Basic Net earnings per common share0.250.34-26%0.510.69-26%
Adjusted EBITDA1,211,48611,1883%20,91721,567-3%
Net cash provided by operating activities6,9795,75421%15,97015,3274%
  1. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 reflect the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition on March 18, 2019, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively.
   
Summary of Revenues and Gross profit
(In Thousands of US Dollars)
   
 RevenueGross Profit
 3 Months ended June 30  3 Months ended June 30
 2019
(Unaudited)		2018
(Unaudited)		2019
(Unaudited)		2018
(Unaudited)
Network Access Services:
Mobile Services20,98622,41110,180 10,433 
Other Services2,6441,8951,688 605 
Total Network Access Services23,63024,30611,868 11,038 
     
Domain Services:
Wholesale    
Domain Services46,48542,5408,668 6,696 
Value Added Services4,7754,6014,037 3,853 
Total Wholesale51,26047,14112,705 10,549 
     
Retail8,7838,4774,374 4,031 
Portfolio4441,163297 968 
Total Domain Services60,48756,78117,376 15,548 
     
Network Expenses:
Network, other costs--(2,385)(2,701)
Network, depreciation and amortization costs--(2,352)(1,727)
Total Network expenses--(4,737)(4,428)
     
Total84,11781,08724,507 22,158 
       

“The second quarter of 2019 was highlighted by year-over-year growth in revenue and gross margin as our domains and Ting Mobile businesses continued to generate strong cash flows to invest in our long-term Ting Internet growth opportunity,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc.  “The second quarter saw continued steady progress at Ting Internet, marked by our best quarter ever in terms of new subscribers, continued expansion in the number of serviceable addresses, and our highest ever level of capital expenditure as we continue to build out the network for the long-term growth of the business.”

Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 4% to $84.1 million from $81.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share compared with $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2019 increased 3% to $11.5 million from $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.  Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 reflects the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were $12.0 million compared with $11.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and $11.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets.  Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.  Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense, interest income, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

   
 3 months ended June 306 months ended June 30
 2019
(unaudited)		2018
(unaudited)		2019
(unaudited)		2018
(unaudited)
Net income for the period 2,616 3,6085,415 7,352
Depreciation of property and equipment2,172   1,3304,097 2,562
Amortization of intangible assets  2,565   2,3264,605 4,657
Interest expense, net  1,314 9512,286 1,847
Provision for income taxes1,819   1,2283,076 2,411
Stock-based compensation685 6151,210 1,193
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts(70)46(188)43
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities(162)282(490)459
Acquisition and transition costs*547   802906 1,043
     
Adjusted EBITDA  11,486   11,18820,917 21,567
*Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company’s acquisition of Enom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019.  Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.
 

Conference Call
Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management’s pre-recorded commentary discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company have been posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.  In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the next six days (until Tuesday, August 13), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company’s web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, August 20 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.  All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows
Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) manage a combined 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (http://tucows.com).

  
Tucows  Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 
     
 June 30, December 31, 
  2019
 2018 * 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) 
     
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$  12,003  $  12,637  
Accounts receivable 11,588   10,837  
Inventory 3,259   3,775  
Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,455   15,472  
Derivative instrument asset, current portion 140   -  
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion 97,788   87,782  
Other assets 2,501   -  
Income taxes recoverable 3,208   1,423  
Total current assets 149,942   131,926  
     
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion 18,060   18,745  
Property and equipment 64,010   48,065  
Right of use operating lease asset 11,395   -  
Contract costs 1,337   1,390  
Intangible assets 59,451   49,395  
Goodwill 110,093   90,054  
Total assets$  414,288  $  339,575  
     
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable$  7,590  $  8,445  
Accrued liabilities 10,789   5,899  
Customer deposits 13,526   11,919  
Derivative instrument liability -   1,276  
Deferred rent, current portion -   21  
Operating lease liability, current portion 1,496   -  
Loan payable, current portion -   18,400  
Deferred revenue, current portion 130,499   116,734  
Accreditation fees payable, current portion 1,038   985  
Income taxes payable 797   1,668  
Total current liabilities 165,735   165,347  
     
Deferred revenue, long-term portion 26,720   26,960  
Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 231   250  
Deferred rent, long-term portion -   116  
Operating lease liability, long-term portion 9,482   -  
Loan payable, long-term portion 99,901   46,201  
Deferred Gain -   -  
Deferred tax liability 25,218   20,925  
     
Redeemable non-controlling interest -   -  
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -   -  
Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,663,462 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 10,627,988 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 16,461   15,823  
Additional paid-in capital 4,195   3,953  
Retained earnings 66,225   60,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 120   (810) 
Total stockholders' equity 87,001   79,776  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$  414,288  $  339,575  
     
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.
     


Tucows  Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
            
 Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30,
  2019  2018 *
  2019  2018 *
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
            
Net revenues$  84,117  $  81,087  $  163,070  $  176,882 
            
Cost of revenues:           
Cost of revenues   54,873     54,501     106,805     123,473 
Network expenses (*)   2,385     2,701     4,780     5,275 
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,038     1,228     3,839     2,359 
Amortization of intangible assets   314     499     488     998 
Total cost of revenues 59,610   58,929   115,912   132,105 
            
Gross profit 24,507   22,158   47,158   44,777 
            
Expenses:           
Sales and marketing (*)   8,856     7,852     17,597     16,217 
Technical operations and development (*)   2,752     2,355     5,275     4,450 
General and administrative (*)   4,796     4,256     9,244     8,786 
Depreciation of property and equipment   134     102     258     203 
Amortization of intangible assets   2,251     1,827     4,117     3,659 
Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts   (31)    52     (110)    49 
Total expenses 18,758   16,444   36,381   33,364 
            
Income from operations 5,749   5,714   10,777   11,413 
            
Other income (expenses):           
Interest expense, net (1,314)  (951)  (2,286)  (1,847)
Other income, net -   73   -   197 
Total other income (expenses) (1,314)  (878)  (2,286)  (1,650)
            
Income before provision for income taxes 4,435   4,836   8,491   9,763 
            
Provision for income taxes 1,819   1,228   3,076   2,411 
Net income before redeemable non-controlling interest 2,616   3,608   5,415   7,352 
            
Redeemable non-controlling interest -     -    -     (26)
            
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest -   -   -   26 
Net income for the period 2,616   3,608   5,415   7,352 
            
Other comprehensive income, net of tax           
Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities 240   (273)  789   (256)
Net amount reclassified to earnings 80   13   141   13 
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of ($103) and $84 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, ($298) and $78 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 320   (260)  930   (243)
            
Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $2,936   $3,348   $6,345   $7,109 
            
Basic earnings per common share$0.25  $0.34  $0.51  $0.69 
            
Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,657,124   10,597,228   10,646,045   10,592,994 
            
Diluted earnings per common share$0.24  $0.33  $0.50  $0.68 
            
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,840,005   10,803,007   10,837,456   10,797,017 
            
            
            
(*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows:           
Network expenses$72  $28  $129  $84 
Sales and marketing$297  $245  $494  $432 
Technical operations and development$132  $174  $249  $351 
General and administrative$183  $168  $338  $327 
            
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.
       

 

Tucows  Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
            
 Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30,
  2019  2018 *
  2019  2018 *
        
Cash provided by:(unaudited) (unaudited)
Operating activities:           
Net income for the period  $2,616  $3,608   $5,415  $7,352 
Items not involving cash:           
Depreciation of property and equipment 2,172   1,330   4,097   2,562 
Loss on write off of property and equipment -   -   22   - 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 90   69   168   139 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,565   2,326   4,605   4,657 
Net amortization contract costs 34   25   53   50 
Deferred income taxes (recovery) 1,449   (445)  1,911   (492)
Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (381)  (197)  (737)  (341)
Amortization of deferred rent -   (4)  -   (4)
Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability 79   -   49   - 
Loss on disposal of domain names 2   28   6   65 
Other income -   (42)  -   (171)
Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts (70)  46   (188)  43 
Stock-based compensation 685   615   1,210   1,193 
Change in non-cash operating working capital:           
Accounts receivable 1,031   471   (157)  162 
Inventory 108   (350)  516   (304)
Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,524)  (717)  (2,914)  (1,242)
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees 1,651   204   (65)  11,548 
Income taxes recoverable (1,639)  165   (2,875)  430 
Accounts payable (1,170)  (1,862)  (384)  270 
Accrued liabilities 2,266   (401)  3,587   358 
Customer deposits (808)  (46)  (521)  (2,321)
Deferred revenue (1,131)  1,067   2,138   (8,531)
Accreditation fees payable (46)  (136)  34   (96)
Net cash provided by operating activities 6,979   5,754   15,970   15,327 
            
Financing activities:           
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 122   32   194   39 
Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (185)  (141)  (524)  (288)
Proceeds received on loan payable 7,431   2,500   40,371   2,500 
Repayment of loan payable (3)  (6,253)  (4,603)  (10,825)
Payment of loan payable costs (434)  -   (641)  (4)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 6,931   (3,862)  34,797   (8,578)
            
Investing activities:           
Additions to property and equipment (10,414)  (7,319)  (20,849)  (12,436)
Acquisition of a portion of the minority interest in Ting Virginia, LLC -   -   -   (1,200)
Acquisition of other assets (2,501)  -   (2,501)  - 
Acquisition of Ascio Technologies Inc. (net of cash of $1,437) -   -   (28,024)  - 
Acquisition of intangible assets (27)  -   (27)  (1)
Net cash used in investing activities (12,942)  (7,319)  (51,401)  (13,637)
            
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 968   (5,427)  (634)  (6,888)
            
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,035   16,588   12,637   18,049 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$12,003  $11,161  $12,003  $11,161 
            
Supplemental cash flow information:           
Interest paid$1,318   $961  $2,294   $1,862 
Income taxes paid, net$2,046   $2,240  $4,164   $3,577 
            
Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:           
Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for$674  $258  $674  $258 
            
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.
            


Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA 
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
(unaudited)  
            
            
  Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30,
  2019
(unaudited)
 2018
(unaudited)		 2019
(unaudited)
 2018
(unaudited)
             
Net income for the period$  2,616  $3,608 $5,415  $7,352
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,172   1,330    4,097   2,562
Amortization of intangible assets   2,565   2,326    4,605   4,657
Interest expense, net   1,314   951    2,286   1,847
Provision for income taxes   1,819   1,228    3,076   2,411
Stock-based compensation   685   615    1,210   1,193
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts   (70)  46    (188)  43
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities   (162)  282    (490)  459
Acquisition and other costs1   547   802    906   1,043
            
Adjusted EBITDA$  11,486  $11,188 $  20,917  $21,567
            
1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of eNom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.
            

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows’ business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
Loderock Advisors
(416) 519-4196
lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
