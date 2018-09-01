Log in
Tudor Gold Corp. Announces $1,080,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

09/01/2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that it plans to arrange for a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,080,000.

Private Placement

The private placement will be comprised of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.27 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of one year from closing of the private placement.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to increase working capital and to advance exploration of the Company's mineral properties in the Golden Triangle of northwestern B.C.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in several other mineral properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Aris Morfopoulos
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Tel: 604-721-2650
Email: aris@tudor-gold.com

Or

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume
CEO
Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the above private placement offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the private placement offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
