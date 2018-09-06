Tudor Gold Corp. Confirms Arrangement for Replacement of Option Agreements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp.) (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) ("Tudor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton") to replace the original option agreements (the "Original Option Agreements") on the Orion property, the Fairweather property, the Delta property and the High North property (the "Properties"), respectively, in which certain payment terms have been amended, the balance of payments, as well as all other terms of the Original Option Agreements remain as set out in the Original Option Agreements.

Pursuant to the amended payment terms of the Original Option Agreements, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares (the "Shares") at $0.30 per Share to Teuton in lieu of certain cash payments as part of the consideration for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Properties. All prior payments to 2018 have been met accordingly.

Share issuance schedule per the amendment to the Original Option Agreements as follows:

Orion Property: 216,667 Shares at $0.30 per Share to be issued within five business days of Exchange approval, 50,000 Shares on or before June 1, 2019; 50,000 Shares on or before June 1, 2020, and 250,000 Shares on or before June 1, 2021, for a total of 566,667 Shares at $0.30 per Share. Fairweather Property: 216,667 Shares at $0.30 per Share to be issued within two business days of Exchange approval, 50,000 Shares on or before December 15, 2018; 50,000 Shares on or before December 15, 2019, and 250,000 Shares on or before December 15, 2020, for a total of 566,667 Shares at $0.30 per Share. Delta Property: 333,333 Shares at $0.30 per Share to be issued within five business days of Exchange approval. High North Property: 333,333 Shares at $0.30 per Share to be issued within five business days of Exchange approval.

Tudor also wishes to rectify the assay values of silver ("Ag") and copper ("Cu") reported in the Company's news release dated August 24, 2018. The correct assay values for hole CB-18-32 are 1.7 grams for Ag and 0.011% for Cu from 194.7 meters to 316.5 meters respectively.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in several other mineral properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Aris Morfopoulos

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Tel: 604-721-2650

Email: aris@tudor-gold.com

Or

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-868-1079 Extension 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com