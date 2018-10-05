Tudor Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Amended Option Agreements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the amended terms of the Company's option agreements with Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton") respecting the Orion property, the Fairweather property, the Delta property and the High North property, as described by the Company in its September 6, 2018 press release, as well as the amended terms of the Company's option agreement with John Bot respecting the Doc property, as described by the Company in its September 12, 2018 press release. Following receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares to Teuton and 150,000 common shares to Mr. Bot at a price of $0.30 per share pursuant to the amended agreements. The shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in several other mineral properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the above private placement offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the private placement offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

