TUDOR GOLD CORP    TUD

TUDOR GOLD CORP

(TUD)
Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary and Additional Information for 2019 Drill Holes

09/26/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that Mr. Scott Davis will be replacing Aris Morfopoulos as CFO and Secretary of the Company, effective October 1, 2019.

Mr. Morfopoulos will continue to provide services to the Company on a consulting basis.

The board of directors thanks Mr. Morfopoulos for his service and contributions to the Company over the past three years as CFO and Secretary and looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.

Mr. Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of finance and accounting and has been mainly involved with publicly listed companies on the TSXV. The Company looks forward to having Mr. Davis on the team as it moves forward with its projects.

The following table provides gold values for composite intervals from the nine drill holes completed to date in 2019 at the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek Property. See the Company's press releases of July 30 and September 23, 2019.

Table 1: Gold Composite Intervals for Drill Holes GS19-40 to GS19-48

SectionHole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Gold (g/t)
108+00NEGS19-40233503270.443

including81.512745.50.907

GS19-4127.53533250.589

including47146991.015
109+00 NEGS19-4368561.5493.50.566

including141.5561.54200.605

including141.519755.51.005

GS19-441013682670.807

including1252751501.065

GS19-4544369.5325.50.719

including622782160.901

including1052781731.000

GS19-4634.5628.55940.510

including175.5337.51620.734

including564600361.328
111+00 NEGS19-4897.5936838.50.725

including97.5426328.51.048
112+50NEGS19-4263.5843.57800.683

including63.5315.52521.268

including63.5434370.51.095
114+00NEGS19-47117.511991081.50.589

including200501.5301.50.828

and98611932070.930

 

* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.
* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined
* All sample sizes are a standard 1.5m saw-cut split of HQ and NQ2 diameter drill core

The following table contains diamond drill hole location data for the drill holes completed in 2019. See the accompanying plan map that shows drill hole locations and section lines.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Co-ordinates

SectionHole IDNorthing UTM_N83_Z9Easting UTM_N83_Z9Elev (m)Azimuth
(degrees)		Inclination (degrees)Depth (m)
108+00NEGS19-4062727134283091314.8114-65506

GS19-4162727124283091314.8113-50449
 







109+00NEGS19-4362727974283531334.9114-75676

GS19-4462727974283541334.9114-60553

GS19-4562727974283541334.9115-47422

GS19-4662727974283541334.9115-85736

 






111+00NEGS19-4862729774284211370.6--901035

 






112+50NEGS19-4262730824285461365.8--90917

 






114+00NEGS19-4762731954286541368.0--901199

 

* Co-ordinates are subject to completion of final survey readings
* Orientations are reported for the azimuth and dip of holes at their collars

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 604-559-8092
Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/48233_27b836be64a5785d_002.jpg


Figure 1: Goldstorm Zone drill collar locations, horizontal projections of holes and cross-section lines (blue)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/48233_27b836be64a5785d_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48233


© Newsfilecorp 2019
