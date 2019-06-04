Log in
TUDOR GOLD CORP

TUDOR GOLD CORP

(TUD)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tudor Gold Engages Mackie Research Capital for Market Liquidity Services

06/04/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") to provide market liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

Mackie will trade shares of Tudor Gold on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Tudor Gold 's common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Mackie will receive $4,000 per month payable quarterly in advance. The agreement is effective June 1, 2019 and will continue in effect unless terminated by either party. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Mackie will not receive shares or options as compensation. Mackie and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to the Company and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interest in other prospective exploration projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 604-559-8092
Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45287


© Newsfilecorp 2019
