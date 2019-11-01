Tudor Gold : Launches a European Roadshow in November

DGAP-News: Tudor Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce we will be exhibiting at two important European precious metals conferences in November, see details below.

Today we are also delighted to announce, Ken Konkin has been promoted from his former role as Exploration Manager to Vice President for Project Development. Ken has been instrumental to the huge success of the 2019 drill campaign at the Goldstorm zone, which is located on our Treaty Creek concession areas in the Golden Triangle.

2019 Precious Metals Summit Zurich November 11 & 12, 2019 ? Park Hyatt Zurich

You can find more information about the event and registration process here: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2019-summit-zurich/

2019 International Precious Metals & Commodities Show Munich November 8 & 9, 2019?MVG Museum Munich, Ständlerstraße 20, Munich

Please visit us at booth 39. You can find more information about the event and registration process here: https://www.edelmetallmesse.com/

Both events connect investors and portfolio managers to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious metals sectors. TUDOR GOLD's representatives would be happy to meet you at the conferences and give you an update on the Company's latest activities and developments.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectares Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

