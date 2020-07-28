Tudor Gold to Rely on Extended Filing Deadline for Annual Audited and Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") has provided an update on the status of the filing of its:

Annual audited financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications for the filings ended March 31 st , 2020, due July 29 th , 2020 (the " Annual Statements ").

, 2020, due July 29 , 2020 (the " "). Quarterly financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications for the filings for the first quarter ended June 30th, 2020, due August 29th, 2020 (the "Interim Statements" and together with the Annual Statements, the "Filings").

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not be filing the Annual Statements by the statutory deadline of July 29, 2020, and may not be able to file the Interim Statements by the statutory deadline of August 29, 2020. On May 20th, 2020 the British Columbia Securities Commission provided issuers with a temporary exemption from certain corporate finance requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2nd to August 31st, 2020. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-517 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or prior to the extended 45 day filing deadline.

Until the Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company continue to be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's last financial reports has been provided in prior press releases.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the expected timing of filing the Filings. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to above prove not to be valid or reliable; market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions, including delays, increased volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic and risks relating to the extent and duration of such pandemic and its impact on global markets; risk of delay and/or cessation in planned work or changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of the third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; risks related to gold, silver, base metal and other commodity price fluctuations; risks relating to environmental regulation and liability; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

