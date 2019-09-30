Log in
Tuesday Morning Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference

09/30/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference in New York.  Steve Becker, Chief Executive Officer and Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer will conduct a fireside chat on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s investor relations web site, http://ir.tuesdaymorning.com. An archived webcast will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers.  Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates over 700 stores in 40 states.  More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:   Farah Soi / Caitlin Churchill
ICR
203-682-8200
Farah.Soi@icrinc.com
Caitlin.Churchill@icrinc.com
MEDIA: Jonathan Morgan
PERRY STREET COMMUNICATIONS
214-965-9955
JMorgan@perryst.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
