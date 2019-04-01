Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tuesday Morning Corporation    TUES

TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION

(TUES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tuesday Morning Corporation announces New Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES), a leading off-price retailer with nearly 710 stores across the United States specializing in selling deeply-discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts, announced today that Reuben Slone, a supply chain industry veteran with over 15 years of retail experience, has been appointed as a director of the board, effective June 1, 2019.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Tuesday Morning Management Team, I am pleased to welcome Reuben Slone to our board,” said Terry Burman, Chairman of the Board of Tuesday Morning.  “Reuben’s supply chain and industry knowledge makes him uniquely qualified to contribute to Tuesday Morning as we begin the next phase of our supply chain repositioning. Reuben's supply chain experience supports our plans for long term growth and shareholder value.”

Mr. Slone is a seasoned supply chain executive with experience across multiple consumer-facing industry sectors at best-in-class companies. Mr. Slone presently holds the position of Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) and sat on the Board of Advance from 2016 – 2018.  Previous to Advance, Mr. Slone was Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Walgreens, and earlier in his career held leadership positions at Office Max, Whirlpool, General Motors and Federal Mogul.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Slone said, “I am delighted to assume the role of director at Tuesday Morning at such an important point in their growth initiative.  I am looking forward to working with Tuesday Morning’s management to support their long term growth plan to create shareholder value.”

About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers.  Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates approximately 710 stores in 40 states.  More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Farah Soi / Caitlin Morahan
ICR
203-682-8200
Farah.Soi@icrinc.com
Caitlin.Morahan@icrinc.com

MEDIA:  Blynn Austin
PERRY STREET COMMUNICATIONS
214-965-9955
BAustin@perryst.com

TM outdoor logo one line 315.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATIO
04:31pTuesday Morning Corporation announces New Board Member
GL
09:08aTUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aTUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
01/31TUESDAY MORNING : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31TUESDAY MORNING COR : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
01/31TUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01/31Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
01/17Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fisca..
GL
2018TUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
2018TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Net s..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 022 M
EBIT 2019 -8,18 M
Net income 2019 -9,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 99,2 M
Chart TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tuesday Morning Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Robert Becker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Chairman
Stacie R. Shirley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Trent E. Taylor Chief Information Officer & EVP-Supply Chain
Richard S. Willis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION24.12%99
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION18.87%106 513
THE TJX COMPANIES18.93%65 616
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V3.90%46 682
TARGET CORPORATION21.44%41 441
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.38%30 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About