TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (TUES)
Tuesday Morning Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

08/21/2018 | 01:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-93BA9E3484299.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 000 M
EBIT 2018 -23,9 M
Net income 2018 -24,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 140 M
Chart TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tuesday Morning Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Robert Becker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Chairman
Stacie R. Shirley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Trent E. Taylor Chief Information & Supply Chain Officer
Richard S. Willis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION10.91%140
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION21.26%98 970
THE TJX COMPANIES31.25%62 739
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V9.48%49 405
TARGET CORPORATION27.26%44 272
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION15.61%28 463
