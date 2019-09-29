|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
29.09.2019 / 17:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed:
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019
German: http://tuffgroup.com/investors
English: http://tuffgroup.com/investors
