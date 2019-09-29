Log in
TUFF GROUP AG

(TUF)
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/29/2019 | 11:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.09.2019 / 17:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 German: http://tuffgroup.com/investors
English: http://tuffgroup.com/investors


29.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tuff Group AG
Bockenheimer Landstr. 101
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881913  29.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Arachi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFF GROUP AG0.00%26
VINCI34.71%60 177
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 242
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD2.10%29 341
FERROVIAL48.86%21 170
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.82%20 186
