DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.09.2019 / 17:43

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 German: http://tuffgroup.com/investors

English: http://tuffgroup.com/investors

