Tufin Software Technologies : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (“Tufin”), a company pioneering a
policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced
the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,700,000 ordinary shares
at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per share. All of the
shares are being offered by Tufin. In addition, Tufin has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000
ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less the
underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019 under the ticker symbol “TUFN”
and the offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to
customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are
acting as book-running managers in the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.,
Piper Jaffray & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and
William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers in the
offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When
available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be
obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone:
1-866-803-9204; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520
Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at
1-877-547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.
A registration statement on Form F-1 related to these securities was
filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement can be
accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Tufin
Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex
networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network
devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select
the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face
of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security
posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for
greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity.
With over 2000 customers since our inception, Tufin’s network security
automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead
of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005910/en/