Tufin Software Technologies : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (“Tufin”), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,700,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tufin. In addition, Tufin has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019 under the ticker symbol “TUFN” and the offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as book-running managers in the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers in the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tufin

Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since our inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

