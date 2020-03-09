INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/09/2020 | 10:52am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (“Tufin” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TUFN) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 30, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tufin inflated its growth metrics and overstated its customer relationships. The Company’s business in North America was deteriorating at the time of the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and Offering Documents were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Tufin, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
