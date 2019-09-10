Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tufin Software Technologies Ltd    TUFN   IL0011571556

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(TUFN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/09 06:30:00 pm
15.87 USD   -6.15%
03:01aMEDIA ALERT : Tufin Announces Speakers for Tufinnovate Lisbon
BU
09/03Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, H&R Block, Conn's, and More
DJ
09/03TUFIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Alert: Tufin Announces Speakers for Tufinnovate Lisbon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Annual User Conference to take place September 10-12 in Lisbon; Keren Elazari to Deliver Keynote Address

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, is this week hosting Tufinnovate, the company’s annual user conference, running from September 10-12 in Lisbon.

What:

Tufinnovate

 

When:

Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2019.

 

Where:

EPIC SANA Lisboa Hotel

Lisbon, Portugal

 

Details:

Tufinnovate is the company’s annual user conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer information sharing and troubleshooting to learn how to gain the most value from Tufin’s solutions. Customers will directly share their experiences and best practices for implementing policy-centric security technology in a series of presentations and panels. In addition, attendees will hear from Tufin executives about the latest product information and roadmap, participate in technical training sessions and learn more about Tufin’s technical partnerships in dedicated partner tracks.

 

Speakers:

Former hacker turned cybersecurity expert Keren Elazari, an internationally celebrated speaker and author on matters of cybersecurity and privacy, will provide the keynote address and share her insights on the future of cybersecurity. Other speakers include Tufin CEO Ruvi Kitov, Tufin CTO Reuven Harrison and Tufin VP of products Ofer Or.

For complete event details, please visit: https://tufinnovate.tufin.com/events/emea

To join the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #Tufinnovate.

About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIE
03:01aMEDIA ALERT : Tufin Announces Speakers for Tufinnovate Lisbon
BU
09/03Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, H&R Block, Conn's, and More
DJ
09/03TUFIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/03TUFIN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/27TUFIN : Delivers Enhanced Visibility & Topology Modeling for Cisco ACI Migration
BU
08/12TUFIN : Hires Larry Alston As GM of Cloud and Michal Lewy-Harush As CIO in Lates..
BU
07/24TUFIN : to Present at Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communicati..
BU
07/24TUFIN : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 3
BU
07/19TUFIN : Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellenc..
BU
07/08MEDIA ALERT : Tufin Announces Dates and Speakers for Tufinnovate Americas
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 -21,3 M
Finance 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -22,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,89x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 540 M
Chart TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 15,87  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 73,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ohad Finkelstein Director
Edouard Cukierman Director
Ronni Zehavi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD0.00%540
ADOBE INC.23.45%138 321
WORKDAY INC.7.11%39 284
AUTODESK17.42%33 015
ELECTRONIC ARTS25.05%29 038
SQUARE INC9.59%26 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group