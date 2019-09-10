Media Alert: Tufin Announces Speakers for Tufinnovate Lisbon

Annual User Conference to take place September 10-12 in Lisbon; Keren Elazari to Deliver Keynote Address

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, is this week hosting Tufinnovate, the company’s annual user conference, running from September 10-12 in Lisbon.

What: Tufinnovate When: Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2019. Where: EPIC SANA Lisboa Hotel Lisbon, Portugal Details: Tufinnovate is the company’s annual user conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer information sharing and troubleshooting to learn how to gain the most value from Tufin’s solutions. Customers will directly share their experiences and best practices for implementing policy-centric security technology in a series of presentations and panels. In addition, attendees will hear from Tufin executives about the latest product information and roadmap, participate in technical training sessions and learn more about Tufin’s technical partnerships in dedicated partner tracks. Speakers: Former hacker turned cybersecurity expert Keren Elazari, an internationally celebrated speaker and author on matters of cybersecurity and privacy, will provide the keynote address and share her insights on the future of cybersecurity. Other speakers include Tufin CEO Ruvi Kitov, Tufin CTO Reuven Harrison and Tufin VP of products Ofer Or.

For complete event details, please visit: https://tufinnovate.tufin.com/events/emea

To join the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #Tufinnovate.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005311/en/