TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

07/24/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) filed a class action complaint against Tufin on July 21, 2020 for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the Company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO") and December 2019 secondary offering ("SPO"). Tufin develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Tufin's misconduct, click here.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Accused of Inflating its IPO Price

According to the complaint, Tufin held its IPO on April 11, 2019, offering 7.7 million shares at $14.00 per share and raising approximately $107.8 million in gross proceeds. In Tufin's offering documents, the Company lauded increased revenues from the Americas of $48.27 million for 2018, primarily in the United States, and touted strong customer relationships and technology products as part of its growth strategy. Under these pretenses, Tufin held its SPO on December 5, 2019, issuing an additional 4,279,882 shares at $17 per share for $72,757,994 in gross proceeds. Despite these positive representations, on January 8, 2020, Tufin announced that it expected to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to its previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million. Tufin also revealed anticipated non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million compared to its previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit of up to $3 million, citing Tufin's inability to close a number of transactions, primarily in North America. Following this news, Tufin’s stock fell 24% and its market capitalization declined $145 million. Since then, Tufin's shares have continued to trade well below its IPO price of $14 per share and SPO price of $17 per share.

If you purchased Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) securities traceable to its April 2019 IPO and/or December 2019 SPO, you have until September 21, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Tufin settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
