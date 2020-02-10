Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) on Behalf of Shareholders

Log in
02/10/2020 | 02:04pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) violated federal securities law. Tufin develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Tufin's misconduct, click here.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Slashes its Revenue Guidance

On January 9, 2020, Tufin revealed in its preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results that the Company was slashing its total revenue guidance from a range of $34 million to $38 million to a range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million. Additionally, the Company disclosed in its report that it now expected a non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company's previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0 million to $3 million. Tufin's CEO stated "the primary reason for [Tufin's] revenue shortfall was [its] inability to close a number of transactions… that [the Company] anticipated would close." On this news, Tufin's stock price fell $4.14, or 24%, to close at $13.08. The stock has yet to recover.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
