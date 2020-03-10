TUFIN SOFTWARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tufin Software Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the New York State Court on behalf of investors that purchased Tufin Software Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TUFN) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering, which commenced on or about April 11, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

On or about April 11, 2019, Tufin sold 7.7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $14.00 per share, raising $107,800,000 in new capital.

On January 9, 2020, the Company announced preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tufin expects to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to the company’s previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million. The Company now anticipates non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company’s previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million.

On this news, the price of Tufin stock decreased $4.14 per share, to close at $13.09 per share on January 9, 2020.

The complaint, filed on February 26, 2020, alleges that the offering documents for the IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims the offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

