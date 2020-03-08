Log in
TUFIN SOFTWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. - TUFN

03/08/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., announce the filing of a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019 (the “IPO”).

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tufin and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tufn/ to learn more.

About the Lawsuit

Tufin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (“Offering Documents”), violating securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
