TUFIN SOFTWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. - TUFN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., announce the filing of a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019 (the “IPO”).

About the Lawsuit

Tufin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (“Offering Documents”), violating securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

