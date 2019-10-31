Log in
Tufin : Provides End-to-End Automation for VMware NSX-T Data Center

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Tufin Bolsters Leadership in SDN Platform Support by Delivering Security Policy Management and Zero Touch Automation for NSX-T

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced end-to-end Zero Touch Automation for the VMware NSX-T Data Center in the Tufin Orchestration Suite. The new integration enables VMware customers moving from NSX-V to NSX-T to leverage Tufin to implement security policy changes in minutes instead of days, more securely and accurately across their hybrid IT environments.

“Tufin’s support for NSX-V has been important for customers looking for a single pane of glass that provides visibility and control across the SDN, on-premises networks and the public cloud, while enabling a more secure, manageable and continuously compliant hybrid network,” said Teri Bruns, vice president, Global Partner Solutions at VMware. “Now organizations are looking for those same benefits as they deploy cloud-native applications, and Tufin’s support of NSX-T will help deliver them.”

As VMware customers migrate to NSX-T, which provides an agile software-defined infrastructure to build cloud-native application environments, Tufin is now delivering analysis and automation across the complex enterprise network that is built around the NSX-T Data Center.

With Tufin, VMware NSX-T customers can now centrally manage and control microsegmentation, continuously monitor adherence to the security policy and automate security changes throughout the data center, via a single interface. The Tufin Orchestration Suite provides unprecedented visibility and control of the security configuration in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), enabling unified security policy management across the entire enterprise – including physical and virtual networks, hybrid cloud platforms and cloud-native environments.

Tufin’s integration helps VMware NSX customers achieve:

  • Visibility – the ability to view and track changes to security policy and configuration across the NSX-T environment and the rest of the hybrid network
  • Microsegmentation – the ability to define and manage microsegmentation, both within the NSX-T environment and across the external data center
  • Policy-driven change automation – the ability to automate network changes while enabling adherence to corporate policy, understanding the potential risk, and pushing changes to relevant platforms
  • Kubernetes Security – the ability to apply all the benefits above to VMware Enterprise PKS on-premises and in the cloud with Tufin Orca

“We’re thrilled to see VMware move so quickly to help customers achieve the flexibility and agility of container and microservice adoption,” said Pamela Cyr, SVP of Business and Corporate Development at Tufin. “Together with VMware, we are offering visibility and security policy automation to make the transition to NSX-T easier and more secure.”

NSX-T functionality will be available with the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite 19.3.

For more information about how Tufin supports VMware, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/vmware-nsx.

About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

VMware and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2019
