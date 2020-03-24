Tufin : Recognized as Best Cybersecurity Company of 2020

Security Policy Company Closes Q1 2020 With Several Industry Accolades

Tufin® (NYSE:TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it received several accolades in the first quarter of 2020 celebrating the company’s achievements throughout 2019. The company was recognized across multiple categories by two security industry awards programs – InfoSecurity Products Guide Global Excellence Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Both of these annual award programs recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership across products, solutions and services.

Tufin’s Q1 2020 Award Wins

InfoSecurity Products Guide Global Excellence Awards

Gold Winner in Risk and Policy Management

Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company

“2019 was a monumental year for Tufin; after officially becoming a public company in April, our innovation in security policy automation solutions continued to resonate strongly with customers,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “It’s an honor to have our efforts recognized by these organizations.”

Tufin enables organizations to automate their security policy visibility, risk management, provisioning and compliance across their multi-vendor, hybrid environments. With the Tufin Orchestration Suite, customers gain visibility and control across their network, ensure continuous compliance with security standards and embed security enforcement into workflows and development pipelines. Tufin helps eliminate the security bottleneck and increase the business agility of the world’s largest enterprises.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

