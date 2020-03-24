Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.    TUFN   IL0011571556

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tufin : Recognized as Best Cybersecurity Company of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Security Policy Company Closes Q1 2020 With Several Industry Accolades

Tufin® (NYSE:TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it received several accolades in the first quarter of 2020 celebrating the company’s achievements throughout 2019. The company was recognized across multiple categories by two security industry awards programs – InfoSecurity Products Guide Global Excellence Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Both of these annual award programs recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership across products, solutions and services.

Tufin’s Q1 2020 Award Wins
InfoSecurity Products Guide Global Excellence Awards

  • Gold Winner in Risk and Policy Management
  • Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

  • Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company

“2019 was a monumental year for Tufin; after officially becoming a public company in April, our innovation in security policy automation solutions continued to resonate strongly with customers,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “It’s an honor to have our efforts recognized by these organizations.”

Tufin enables organizations to automate their security policy visibility, risk management, provisioning and compliance across their multi-vendor, hybrid environments. With the Tufin Orchestration Suite, customers gain visibility and control across their network, ensure continuous compliance with security standards and embed security enforcement into workflows and development pipelines. Tufin helps eliminate the security bottleneck and increase the business agility of the world’s largest enterprises.

About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIE
08:31aTUFIN : Recognized as Best Cybersecurity Company of 2020
BU
03/20SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
03/19ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims A..
BU
03/18TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Annual and Transition Report (foreign private issu..
PU
03/17TUFN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Tufin Software Technol..
BU
03/13TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Tufin S..
BU
03/12TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing..
PR
03/10TUFIN SOFTWARE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action..
BU
03/09INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/08TUFIN SOFTWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announces Filing o..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 M
EBIT 2020 -26,7 M
Net income 2020 -41,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,98x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,07  $
Last Close Price 7,24  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reuven Kitov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Wakileh Chief Financial Officer
Reuven Harrison Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoram Gronich Vice President-Research & Development
Ohad Finkelstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-58.84%238
ADOBE INC.-6.83%142 728
AUTODESK, INC.-21.43%32 494
WORKDAY INC.-22.68%29 000
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-11.20%25 184
ANSYS, INC.-19.06%18 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group