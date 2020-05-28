Log in
Tufin : to Present at Cowen Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

05/28/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder, will present at the Cowen Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, taking place on Friday, May 29.

Mr. Kitov will conduct a “fireside chat” at the conference at 3:50pm ET. Investors can watch the webcast of the presentation at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen59/tufn/

For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com
Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech
Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2020
