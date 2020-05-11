Log in
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
Tufin : to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/11/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, May 13.

Mr. Kitov will conduct a “fireside chat” at the conference at 4:40pm ET. Investors can watch the webcast of the presentation at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc20/general_signin?gpu_only=true

For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 101 M
EBIT 2020 -34,4 M
Net income 2020 -46,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,78x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,57x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,92x
Capitalization 362 M
Technical analysis trends TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,25  $
Last Close Price 10,19  $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reuven Kitov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Wakileh Chief Financial Officer
Reuven Harrison Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoram Gronich Vice President-Research & Development
Ohad Finkelstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-42.07%362
ADOBE INC.11.43%177 067
AUTODESK, INC.0.45%40 393
WORKDAY INC.0.67%38 618
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.8.47%33 782
SQUARE, INC.21.56%33 413
