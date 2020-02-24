Log in
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
Tufin : to Showcase New Hybrid Cloud Security Solution SecureCloud at RSA Conference 2020

02/24/2020 | 04:18pm EST

The company’s Chief Technology Officer will demonstrate and discuss next-generation solutions to securing hybrid cloud environments

RSA Conference –Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Reuven Harrison, will host a speaking session on securing hybrid cloud environments at the 2020 RSA Conference, taking place this week in San Francisco, CA. In the session, Reuven will address the security challenges organizations face when working with hybrid cloud environments, and offer advice on how security teams can leverage security policy automation to overcome those challenges.

Tufin recently announced the launch of its new hybrid cloud security solution, SecureCloud, to uniquely help organizations solve these challenges. As the latest addition to the Tufin Orchestration Suite, SecureCloud is a security policy automation service for enterprises needing to gain visibility and control of the security posture of their cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments. The new solution unifies cloud security policy management for container, microservices and hybrid cloud environments in a single solution – giving organizations greater visibility and control of cloud security, regardless of environment.

In addition to the speaking session, members of Tufin’s executive and engineering teams will be stationed at booth #5883 in the North Expo and available for meetings, demonstrations, and more.

Who:

Reuven Harrison, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tufin

What:

Session: “Kubernetes and security policy automation across the hybrid environment

 

Applying network access policy to workloads in the cloud differs significantly from the perimeter-centric approach to network security in a data center. The shift of security boundaries from zone to workload, the continuous workload deployment using DevOps practices and Kubernetes, combined with the need to control traffic traversing the hybrid environment, requires automated security policy now more than ever.

 

In this session, cybersecurity, IT, governance, risk and compliance professionals will learn how to:

  • Secure Kubernetes clusters with strict security policies
  • Automate network security checks into the DevOps CI/CD pipeline
  • Leverage firewalls as a second layer of defense around Kubernetes clusters
  • Apply network access controls consistently across Kubernetes, cloud platforms and firewalls

When:

Wednesday, February 26, 2020: 12-12:30 p.m. PST

Where:

Moscone Center – North Expo Briefing Center

747 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2020
