TUI (TUI1)
TUI AG: Additional Listing

09/19/2018 | 11:10am CEST

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Additional Listing

19-Sep-2018 / 11:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

 

Additional Listing

 

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority of 514,404 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the "New Shares") and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for the admission of such New Shares to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

The application has been made following an increase the Company's issued shares from 587,386,900 ordinary shares of no par value to 587,901,304 ordinary shares of no par value in connection with the Company's 2018 Employee Share Programme. The New Shares have been issued credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with all other existing issued ordinary shares in the Company, including in respect of the right to receive all dividends, distributions and other entitlements made or paid or declared thereon.

The ISIN of the New Shares to be admitted to trading will be DE000TUAG000.

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299
Category Code: ALS
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6038
EQS News ID: 725067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 380 M
EBIT 2018 1 155 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 342 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 12,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 9 139 M
