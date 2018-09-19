TUI AG

Additional Listing

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority of 514,404 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the "New Shares") and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for the admission of such New Shares to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

The application has been made following an increase the Company's issued shares from 587,386,900 ordinary shares of no par value to 587,901,304 ordinary shares of no par value in connection with the Company's 2018 Employee Share Programme. The New Shares have been issued credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with all other existing issued ordinary shares in the Company, including in respect of the right to receive all dividends, distributions and other entitlements made or paid or declared thereon.

The ISIN of the New Shares to be admitted to trading will be DE000TUAG000.