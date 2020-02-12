TUI AG: Director Declaration

|
According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director appointments as of 11 February 2020:
- Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.
Ms Arnold is currently also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.
- Ms María Garaña Corces has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.
Ms Garaña Corces is currently also a member of the Board of Directors of Alantra Partners S.A. and Liberbank S.A. She was a member of the Board of Directors of DIA S.A. and Euler Hermes S.A.
No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.
