Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI AG: Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:45am EST

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Director Declaration

12-Feb-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director appointments as of 11 February 2020:

  1. Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

    Ms Arnold is currently also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.
     
  2. Ms María Garaña Corces has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

    Ms Garaña Corces is currently also a member of the Board of Directors of Alantra Partners S.A. and Liberbank S.A. She was a member of the Board of Directors of DIA S.A. and Euler Hermes S.A.

No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 46212
EQS News ID: 973605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=973605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUI
05:45aTUI AG : Director Declaration
EQ
05:45aTUI AG : Result of AGM
EQ
03:30aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
03:30aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/12TUI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11German shares hit record highs as easing coronavirus fears lift Europe
RE
02/11TUI AG ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Shareholders confirm dividend of 0.54 euros per ..
PU
02/11TUI AGM : Shareholders confirm dividend of 0.54 euros per share
PU
02/11TUI leads London stocks rebound; NMC, Intu miss out
RE
02/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Rate of New Coronavirus ..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 804 M
EBIT 2020 835 M
Net income 2020 484 M
Debt 2020 1 524 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 6 691 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,16  €
Last Close Price 11,36  €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI-0.35%7 306
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-17.39%3 214
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-12.79%1 730
SEERA GROUP HOLDING--.--%1 400
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-8.09%1 351
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-13.56%1 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group