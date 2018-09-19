TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Unifirm Limited
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Alexey A.
|Last name(s):
|Mordashov
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary Shares
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1377.9800 GBp
|180959090.00 GBp
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1377.9800 GBp
|180959090.00 GBp
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
