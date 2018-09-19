Log in
TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/19/2018 | 05:15pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2018 / 17:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1377.9800 GBp 180959090.00 GBp

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1377.9800 GBp 180959090.00 GBp

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-18; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44943  19.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
