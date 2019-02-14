Log in
TUI

(TUI1)
TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/14/2019 | 09:30am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2019 / 15:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich-Peter
Last name(s): Joussen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.792 EUR 3290.112 EUR
9.794 EUR 3917.600 EUR
9.812 EUR 3924.800 EUR
9.806 EUR 4314.640 EUR
9.832 EUR 4326.080 EUR
9.814 EUR 4318.160 EUR
9.844 EUR 4922.000 EUR
9.826 EUR 5404.300 EUR
9.820 EUR 5401.000 EUR
9.840 EUR 6150.000 EUR
9.824 EUR 9824.000 EUR
9.802 EUR 11037.052 EUR
9.808 EUR 13780.240 EUR
9.798 EUR 13913.160 EUR
9.810 EUR 19620.000 EUR
9.796 EUR 21482.628 EUR
9.816 EUR 24540.000 EUR
9.850 EUR 185908.900 EUR
9.800 EUR 260425.200 EUR
9.866 EUR 377147.582 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.8365 EUR 983647.4540 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48929  14.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 20 181 M
EBIT 2019 1 210 M
Net income 2019 829 M
Debt 2019 517 M
Yield 2019 7,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,78
P/E ratio 2020 6,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 5 579 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,6 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Riu Güell Member-Supervisory Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI-22.85%6 291
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS12.98%4 717
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.81%4 629
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 276
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED15.33%2 862
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE1.34%2 440
