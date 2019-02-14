TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Friedrich-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Joussen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.792 EUR
|3290.112 EUR
|9.794 EUR
|3917.600 EUR
|9.812 EUR
|3924.800 EUR
|9.806 EUR
|4314.640 EUR
|9.832 EUR
|4326.080 EUR
|9.814 EUR
|4318.160 EUR
|9.844 EUR
|4922.000 EUR
|9.826 EUR
|5404.300 EUR
|9.820 EUR
|5401.000 EUR
|9.840 EUR
|6150.000 EUR
|9.824 EUR
|9824.000 EUR
|9.802 EUR
|11037.052 EUR
|9.808 EUR
|13780.240 EUR
|9.798 EUR
|13913.160 EUR
|9.810 EUR
|19620.000 EUR
|9.796 EUR
|21482.628 EUR
|9.816 EUR
|24540.000 EUR
|9.850 EUR
|185908.900 EUR
|9.800 EUR
|260425.200 EUR
|9.866 EUR
|377147.582 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.8365 EUR
|983647.4540 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
